GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.83.

