GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Hits $143.03 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $143.03 million and $43.07 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,845,128 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.