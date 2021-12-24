GYEN (GYEN) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $23.86 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.59 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,682.06 or 0.99745309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

