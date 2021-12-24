H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Insider Acquires £2,000 in Stock

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) insider Morgan Morris purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,642.36).
H C Slingsby stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.58) on Friday. H C Slingsby plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.10). The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215.21.
H C Slingsby Company Profile
