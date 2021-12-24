Hacken Token Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $60.98 million and $2.45 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.60 or 0.07916103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.60 or 0.99960494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,007,792 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.