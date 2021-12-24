Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.77 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $123,258.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 339,244,361 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

