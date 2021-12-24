HaloDAO Price Tops $0.0808 on Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $452,643.70 and $54,670.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.56 or 0.07965464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,003.47 or 0.99904200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

