Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.51

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and traded as low as $18.09. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 783 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7846 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th.

About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.