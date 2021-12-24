Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Cap of $2.88 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Harmony has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $144.23 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.00381741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00043521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,291,075,741 coins and its circulating supply is 11,478,383,741 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

