Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $193.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $194.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.05.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

