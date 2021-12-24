Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after buying an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,197,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $180.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,743,965. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

