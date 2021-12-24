Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.