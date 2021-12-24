Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $86.11 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

