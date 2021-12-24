Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

NYSE CRL opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $243.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

