Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

Shares of HES stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

