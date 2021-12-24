Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

