Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,064. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

