Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

UHS stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.