Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,987,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $327.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.36 and a 200-day moving average of $370.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

