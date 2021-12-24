Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,732 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.71 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

