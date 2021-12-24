Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $549.65 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.33.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

