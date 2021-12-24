Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $921,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,782,584. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $495.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.99 and its 200 day moving average is $468.42. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.