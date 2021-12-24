Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV opened at $173.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.89. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

