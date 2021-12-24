Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.84 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

