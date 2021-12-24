Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,684 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,308,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

RF stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.