Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.47. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

