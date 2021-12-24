Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,114 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $205.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

