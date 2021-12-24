Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 16,441 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,521 shares of company stock worth $2,186,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

