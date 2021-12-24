Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,712 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

