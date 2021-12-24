Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 17,823 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.26 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

