Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,362 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,284 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

