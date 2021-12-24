Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,848 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $914,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

