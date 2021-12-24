Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,934 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $49,741,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $33,385,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $93.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

