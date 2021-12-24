Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 545 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,587,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,789,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,999,000 after buying an additional 45,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $503.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $516.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

