Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,294,000 after buying an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,240,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,155,000 after buying an additional 254,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after buying an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL opened at $79.53 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

