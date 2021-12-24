Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 85,644 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,644 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after acquiring an additional 290,092 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 296,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

