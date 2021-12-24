Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,347,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000.

AGOX opened at $25.21 on Friday. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

