Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,554 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,896,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,026,000 after acquiring an additional 232,219 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.