Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,065 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85.

