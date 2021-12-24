Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 59,650 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,650 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 11.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 183,924 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,651,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,135,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

