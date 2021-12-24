Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,306,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after buying an additional 1,283,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4,747,875.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 949,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,550,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,271,000 after purchasing an additional 923,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,478,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 903,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $28.89 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

