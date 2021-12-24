Hathor Price Hits $1.72 on Top Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Hathor has a total market cap of $384.40 million and approximately $18.91 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003370 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.07899021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,021.79 or 1.00077727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 899,652,480 coins and its circulating supply is 223,707,480 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

