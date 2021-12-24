Hathor Price Tops $1.83 on Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Hathor has a market cap of $408.19 million and approximately $22.96 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.78 or 0.07973600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,046.12 or 1.00059710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 899,591,040 coins and its circulating supply is 223,646,040 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

