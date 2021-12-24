Haven Protocol Price Tops $5.11 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.11 or 0.00009946 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $108.18 million and $1.28 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,416.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.04 or 0.08003372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.98 or 0.00318920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.68 or 0.00890142 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00073895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.92 or 0.00398557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00256099 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,153,730 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.