Head-To-Head Analysis: Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Outlook Therapeutics
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Adagio Therapeutics
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics
|$8.15 million
|29.69
|-$35.24 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Adagio Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Adagio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.
Profitability
This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics
|N/A
|-771.73%
|-180.26%
|Adagio Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Outlook Therapeutics beats Adagio Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.
About Adagio Therapeutics
Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.