Head-To-Head Analysis: Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adagio Therapeutics 0 4 0 0 2.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Adagio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.08%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Adagio Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 29.69 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adagio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26% Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Adagio Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.