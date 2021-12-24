Head-To-Head Analysis: Visa (NYSE:V) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Uber Technologies and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 3 27 0 2.90 Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $70.19, indicating a potential upside of 59.84%. Visa has a consensus target price of $271.44, indicating a potential upside of 25.31%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Visa.

Volatility and Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.65 -$6.77 billion ($1.30) -33.78 Visa $24.11 billion 17.30 $12.31 billion $5.63 38.48

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -15.87% -9.53% -3.70% Visa 51.07% 37.62% 15.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visa beats Uber Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

About Visa

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM). The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.