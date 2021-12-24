Head to Head Comparison: AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMTD International and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 5.40 $136.63 million N/A N/A Upstart $233.42 million 52.01 $5.98 million $0.80 185.18

AMTD International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AMTD International and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 1 4 6 0 2.45

Upstart has a consensus price target of $254.27, suggesting a potential upside of 71.64%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Upstart 12.30% 15.32% 9.06%

Summary

Upstart beats AMTD International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

