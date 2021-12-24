Head-To-Head Comparison: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) vs. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intel and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 11 15 7 0 1.88 Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $56.26, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $85.90, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Intel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intel is more favorable than Semtech.

Volatility & Risk

Intel has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 26.89% 28.74% 15.43% Semtech 14.90% 15.97% 10.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intel and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $77.87 billion 2.68 $20.90 billion $5.15 9.96 Semtech $595.12 million 9.41 $59.90 million $1.63 53.32

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment constitutes of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive. The

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

