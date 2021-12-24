Head-To-Head Contrast: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) vs. EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and EVERTEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.84 $26.99 million $0.93 5.46 EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.99 $104.44 million $2.09 23.72

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42% EVERTEC 26.78% 46.79% 16.62%

Volatility and Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Scienjoy and EVERTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 1 0 3 0 2.50

EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.69%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Scienjoy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

