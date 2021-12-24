Head-To-Head Contrast: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) vs. EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Scienjoy and EVERTEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scienjoy
|$187.31 million
|0.84
|$26.99 million
|$0.93
|5.46
|EVERTEC
|$510.59 million
|6.99
|$104.44 million
|$2.09
|23.72
Profitability
This table compares Scienjoy and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scienjoy
|11.72%
|39.23%
|25.42%
|EVERTEC
|26.78%
|46.79%
|16.62%
Volatility and Risk
Scienjoy has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Scienjoy and EVERTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scienjoy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|EVERTEC
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2.50
EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.69%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Scienjoy.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.1% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
EVERTEC beats Scienjoy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Scienjoy
Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
