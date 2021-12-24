Head to Head Survey: NextSource Materials (NSRCF) vs. The Competition

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NextSource Materials to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextSource Materials and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -3.93 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.09

NextSource Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextSource Materials and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 802 3536 3819 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 56.16%. Given NextSource Materials’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

NextSource Materials rivals beat NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

